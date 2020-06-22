MOBILE, Ala. --Today the U.s. Attorney Jay E. Town released a statement regarding the noose found in NASCAR's Bubba Wallace's garage,
He states:
"The U.s. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society."
NASCAR said a noose was left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday. Wallace, who is from Mobile, is the only Black driver in the Cup Series.
In a statement released Sunday night, NASCAR said, "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
Wallace has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, he wore a shirt that said "I Can't Breathe" during pre-race ceremonies. At Martinsville Speedway, he drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.
