Uber is now letting its users book rental cars through its app.
The ride hailing app launched the new feature called Uber Rent Wednesday.
Users can now book a rental car from brands like Avis, Budget and Hertz directly through the app, similar to how traveling booking sites operate.
Prices for the rentals are set by the rental companies, but Uber will be taking a cut of the bookings.
