Uncle Ben's rice has a new look.
The rice products are hitting store shelves with a different name and packaging. After mars food's pledged to change its branding that’s been associated with racial stereotypes.
It's now called Ben’s Original Products.
The new packaging features the company’s name in its signature navy blue lettering with its orange background.
The revamped packaging comes almost one year after mars food said it would change its branding.
