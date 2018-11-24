In this Nov. 11, 2018 photo, provided by Mass Audubon, a juvenile Leatherback sea turtle lies on the sand at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, Mass. Workers from the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the sea turtle on Sunday, according to the sanctuary's director Robert Prescott. ( Jenette Kerr/ Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary/ Cape Cod Times via AP)