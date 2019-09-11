Update: Child Found:
Original:
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jhene Clark, last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala, FL. The child may be in the company of Deangelo Clark. They may be traveling in a 2008, black Mazda CX7, North Dakota tag number 328APC. They may be in the Manatee or Orange County areas. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.
