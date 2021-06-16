The United States and the European Union have settled the longest running dispute in world trade.

The conflict over government subsidies for Boeing and Airbus is ending after 17 years.

Ursula Von der Leyen, European Commission president, said: "The agreement we have found now really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft -- and that after almost 20 years of disputes. It is the longest trade dispute in the history of WTO."

Both the U.S. and the European Union agreed to suspend tariffs imposed as part of the trade battle for a period of five years. They will also each release statements spelling out "acceptable support" for aircraft manufacturers.