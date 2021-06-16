The United States and the European Union have settled the longest running dispute in world trade.
The conflict over government subsidies for Boeing and Airbus is ending after 17 years.
Ursula Von der Leyen, European Commission president, said: "The agreement we have found now really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft -- and that after almost 20 years of disputes. It is the longest trade dispute in the history of WTO."
Both the U.S. and the European Union agreed to suspend tariffs imposed as part of the trade battle for a period of five years. They will also each release statements spelling out "acceptable support" for aircraft manufacturers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.