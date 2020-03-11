US Supreme Court lets 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy stay in place

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the controversial Trump administration "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy can stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
The court's order is a victory for the administration, which warned there would be a "rush to the border" if the policy that has been in effort for a year was blocked by the courts. It's a devastating loss for immigrant rights groups who say asylum seekers sent back to Mexico are being held in dangerous conditions.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the government's application, the Court said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
