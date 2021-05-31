The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise the price of stamps.
Stamp prices have been steadily rising over the past few years. Mailing a letter cost 49 cents in 2017, and now it's 55 cents.
Last week, the the U.S. Postal Service proposed raising the cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents.
According to an agency news release, if the price increase is approved by the postal regulatory commission, it would take effect on Aug. 29.
