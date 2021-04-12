As more states relax coronavirus restrictions, vacationers are planning on travel within the United States.
Travel advisors from Virtuoso say pent-up demand to travel is back big-time, and it's taking a domestic focus rather than abroad, particularly to California, Alaska and Hawaii.
Virtuoso's Misty Belles says California's coastlines, wine regions and large cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, are go-to places.
Travel to Alaska is a land choice rather than cruise for outdoor hiking, seeing Alaska's glaciers and touring Alaska's coastlines.
The Aloha State is a destination desire for Hawaii's beaches, national parks and wide-open spaces.
Other states popular for travel include Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
