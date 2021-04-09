Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after receiving 15 reports of the devices overheating and two reports of minor burns.

In six instances, there were reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring.

The 4G hotspots are known as Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots.

They were sold online and at Verizon and other retail stores nationwide from April 2017 through March 2021, and they were also issued to students in certain school districts. The hotspots were sold with a charger that has a sticker on the wire stating: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Users can contact Verizon for a refund or replacement. You can call 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET to process the return or do it online through the carrier's official Ellipsis Jetpack recall page.