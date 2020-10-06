WASHINGTON, D.C. --On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend.
According to the Coast Guard, they are following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing.
According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine.
In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home.
