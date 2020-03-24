MOBILE, Ala. --Over 350 Waffle House restaurants have closed throughout the Southeast as officials work to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a Tweet Tuesday, the chain restaurant said that it has temporarily closed 365 restaurants throughout the United States.

1,627 Waffle House restaurants are still open for take-out orders.

According to the Waffle House website, these are the restaurants that are closed in our area:


1.Waffle House #1165

5448 Highway 90 W Mobile ALABAMA 36619 US

2.Waffle House #2290

1427 US Highway 98 Daphne ALABAMA 36526 US

3.Waffle House #1805

1024 State Highway 59 S Summerdale ALABAMA 36580 US

4.Waffle House #849

382 E Beach Blvd Gulf Shores ALABAMA 36542-6504 US

5.Waffle House #1301

6781 US Highway 90 Daphne ALABAMA 36526-9588 US

6.Waffle House #1869

13035 N Wintzell Ave Bayou La Batre ALABAMA 36509-2141 US

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.