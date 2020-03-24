MOBILE, Ala. --Over 350 Waffle House restaurants have closed throughout the Southeast as officials work to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
In a Tweet Tuesday, the chain restaurant said that it has temporarily closed 365 restaurants throughout the United States.
1,627 Waffle House restaurants are still open for take-out orders.
According to the Waffle House website, these are the restaurants that are closed in our area:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.