We've got some good news for all you early birds out there.
A new study says waking up earlier even by just one hour could help lower your risk of depression.
The study found shifting sleep time by just one hour reduced the risk of depression by 23 percent.
Researchers say the discovery could have important implications for a post-pandemic world as many people working and learning remotely shifted to a later sleep schedule.
