You may now be able to skip the trip to the pharmacy. That's because Walgreens is teaming up Uber Eats.
Starting now, customers can have thousands of Walgreens products delivered right to their door with the press of a button on the Uber Eats app.
The collaboration is starting small, offering only the chain's top selling items before expanding to include its more than 20,000 product inventory.
To sweeten the deal, the two companies are giving customers $20 off their first purchase of $30 or more from now until June 27.
