MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Walmart said it is giving employees a cash bonus and is looking to hire 150,000 more workers.
The company said the new workers are needed to keep up with increased demand at Walmart during the coronavirus outbreak. The employees will be hired through the end of May to work in its stores and warehouses. The jobs will be temporary at first but could end up being permanent.
Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.
The company said the bonus for current employees is to reward them for their "hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis."
The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time workers. It will cost the company about $365 million and will be paid on April 2.
