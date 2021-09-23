(CNN) -- The US District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, according to the FBI's Denver field office.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the FBI said the warrant was issued "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

The warrant was issued for the "use of unauthorized devices" related to Laundrie's activities following the death of Petito.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said that while the warrant "allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide."