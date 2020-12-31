WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 88-year-old from DeFuniak Springs.
On December 28, 2020, Sonny “Jack” Harrell was reported missing by his daughter.
Harrell’s daughter was contacted by a friend of Mr. Harrell’s who advised they had not seen Mr. Harrell since late November and a friend has been feeding the cats.
Mr. Harrell’s trailer, located on Bartlet Road, was padlocked from the outside and does not have electricity.
Typically, when it gets cold Mr. Harrell goes and stays with a friend for a few days.
He is described as a white male, 5’7 tall, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Harrell’s whereabouts please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.
