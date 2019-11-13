PENSACOLA, Fl. --According to U.S. Marshals, they were notified by court staff that a letter had been discovered, containing a white powdery substance. The letter was delivered to the Winston E. Arnow Federal Building.
Security protocols were followed to include an evacuation and the Pensacola Fire Department responded with medical and hazardous material support. The substance was examined and determined to have originated from an alkaline battery.
“The safety and security of the court is our highest priority,” said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida Don Ladner. “I’m happy to report there were no adverse health effects as a result of today’s incident and the situation is being thoroughly investigated.”
The U.S. Marshals and FBI are conducting an investigation to determine the source of the substance and the intent of the sender.
