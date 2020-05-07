MILTON, Fla. – Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters have been working day and night to contain the 2,000-acre Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County. The fire is still estimated to be 20% contained.
The number of structures lost yesterday is still being assessed. Today’s weather is somewhat improved from yesterday’s weather in that the winds will be light and variable from the north at 3-7 mph. But relative humidity will continue to be extremely low at approximately 20%.
Florida Forest Service crews from throughout the state have been called in to assist with the firefighting efforts. They will focus on improving established containment lines around the fire’s perimeter today in areas both north and south of Interstate 10. They will also conduct structure protection assessments to establish containment lines around homes and neighborhoods that could potentially be threatened by the fire.
Residents south of Interstate 10 and east of Avalon Boulevard have been asked to evacuate and Santa Rosa County has a shelter process established. The evacuation order will run through noon today and be reevaluated at that time. Residents seeking shelter should contact Santa Rosa County at 983-INFO.
In light of these conditions, officials with the Blackwater Forestry Center are not issuing burn authorizations in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.