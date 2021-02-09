CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview woman is accused of leaving three toddlers at a home overnight and traveling to Shalimar, 21 miles away.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 30-year-old Tracy Holstead with three counts of child neglect after they say information was received that the children had been left alone for an extended time.

Authorities say an OCSO deputy arrived on scene found all the lights out except for one inside a laundry room. There was no vehicle in the driveway. They say the deputy knocked and rang the doorbell several times but no one answered.

A family friend arrived with a key and said she had permission to go in. She found the children, all under the age of four, asleep.

Voicemails to Holstead from the deputy went unanswered, but she did respond to a text from the friend.

When Holstead arrived back at the house officials say she initially said she'd hired a babysitter, then admitted she had gone to a friend's house in Shalimar and fallen asleep.