Woman awarded $35,000 after lowering animal shelter's kill rate from 100 percent to zero

(Meredith) -- The Petco Foundation awarded a Texas woman $35,000 after she lowered her animal shelter's kill rate from 100 percent to zero in just one year.
Kayla Denney left her job as an accountant in 2018 and made it her mission to save as many pets as possible. She agreed to lead the City of Taft Animal Control Department, where virtually all animals were euthanized, KZTV reported.
Denney transformed the department within a few months, despite serious under-funding. Since last November, every animal that has entered the shelter has found a loving home.
“As of November 1st, we have saved 565 dogs and cats out of Taft,” she told the station.
Petco acknowledged her efforts, naming her the 2019 National Unsung Hero. Denney said she plans to use the prize money to improve conditions at the animal shelter.
“It’s an older shelter, and it's rundown,” she said. “We got lights thanks to a donor who put in electricity for us, but I want indoor-outdoor kennels with a guillotine in between, so when it’s raining we can put them inside.”
Denney told KZTV that her recent accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of her Taft community.
