Woman to spend life in prison for raping child over several years

COVINGTON, Lousiana (WGNO) -- Two people will spend the rest of their lives in prison after sexually assaulting a child for nearly six years.
On March 28, a St. Tammany Parish jury found 39-year-old Sandra E. Gaines guilty of two counts of aggravated rape and three counts of sexual battery for repeatedly raping a child under age 13 with another adult over several years.
The child, now 18, told the jury that she was only five years old when Gaines and her longtime boyfriend began sexually abusing her.
The victim said the couple continued to abuse her from 2006 through 2012.
Gaines faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced on April 10.
The boyfriend, Robert Cardell Flowers, was convicted by a St. Tammany Parish jury on the same charges in June 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison.
