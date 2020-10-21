The University of South Alabama said it is making changes to the spring 2021 calendar due to the risk of COVID-19.
According to an email sent to students, the spring semester will now start on January 19, a week later than originally planned.
There will also be no spring break for students during the spring 2021 semester.
The full calendar can be found at https://www.southalabama.edu/academiccalendar/.
