USA Health and Monroe County have entered into a management services agreement related to the hospital in Monroeville and its related ancillary operations, it was announced today.

“The health of so many Alabamians depends on a vital rural health network,” said Owen Bailey, chief executive officer of USA Health, for a news release. “We are excited about this relationship with our colleagues in Monroe County as we strive to meet the healthcare needs of the people in our region.”

“We are delighted to expand our long-standing relationship with the USA Health team,” said Monroe County Hospital Chairman of the Board Dr. Tom Lane for the release. “They have assisted MCH in the selection of an experienced, highly trained and quality person to lead us as we continue our quest to provide quality healthcare our Monroe County residents deserve. Along with the CEO, MCH also has access to extensive resources provided by the entire team at USA Health.”

Elizabeth Kirby, assistant administrator at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital since October 2015, will serve as administrator and chief executive officer for MCH. Most recently she has been responsible for anesthesia, cardiopulmonary, laboratory services, pharmacy and radiology, as well as the USA Health Spine Institute.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the wonderful team at MCH so we can continue to expand the mission of serving the patients of Monroe County,” Kirby said.

Kirby earned her Bachelor of Science in biology, Master of Science in Health Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Prior to joining USA Health, Kirby served five years as the practice administrator at Greater Mobile Urgent Care.