USA Health broke ground Tuesday, October 19, 2021 on a new surgery center and physician office building in Fairhope. The facility at the corner of Hwy. 181 and Hwy. 104 will be named “Mapp Family Campus” in recognition of the family who donated the land.

USA Health officials said one of their goals with this facility is to offer the best in specialized care in Baldwin County, so that patients won’t have to travel to Mobile to get it. Specialties to be found at Mapp Family Campus will include neurology, cardiology, and other surgical specialties. It will also house the very latest in various imaging equipment. USA officials said it’s a place where the brightest residents and surgeons will finish their training.

“This surgery center for example is patterned after some leading ambulatory surgery centers nationally, like at UCLA or Vanderbilt, that have an educational focus,” explained USA Health CEO, Owen Bailey. “They’re also fairly sophisticated in the types of cases that can be done there, including total joints. There’ll be some equipment to allow for these types of more sophisticated procedures.”

Louis and Melinda Mapp donated the eight acres of land for the campus. The long-time supporters of USA-Health were on hand and were honored at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

The location was critical for USA to meet the needs of the surrounding community. According to USA officials, 50 percent of Baldwin County’s population lives within a 15-mile radius of the planned medical center. Louis Mapp drives by the location often on his way to volunteer at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. He can’t wait to see it take shape.

“My message is just to thank them because we have great admiration for our healthcare workers and our first responders,” Mapp said. “I know that the people that will be working here and taken care of the citizens of Baldwin County and they’re our heroes so to speak.”

The ambulatory surgery center should greatly lessen the need for Baldwin County residents to leave the county, with specialists in practices from orthopedics to urology and ear, nose and throat. Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan said this addition to the community brings with it great value to its residents.

"We’re going to continue to see this area grow, and again, just having this campus here and how much it enhances our community and the availability of healthcare, and additional specialist that we don’t currently have. I think that’s the biggest thing, for people to get their healthcare at home is really important,” said Sullivan.

The build should take about two years and will cost 30-million-dollars. During construction, 225 jobs will be created. Once complete, the campus will employ 100 medical professionals.