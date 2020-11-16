MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Getting in the holiday spirit may be a little harder this year as COVID-19 threatens Thanksgiving gatherings.
USA Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chang said, "Unfortunately, where we think we're heading is a much higher risk situation after Thanksgiving with the other holiday seasons coming."
Dr. Chang said hospital capacity is their number one concern and USA Health is already full. He said, if you plan to travel or have that big Thanksgiving dinner, you need to do it safely.
"Starting today, isolate as much as you can before you anticipate meeting with other groups over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you're going to be spending more than 15 minutes accumulative time with people, within 6ft of people, you should be wearing a mask," said Dr. Chang.
Some people FOX10 News spoke with are making the best of what will be an untraditional Thanksgiving.
Tylana Wimberly in Mobile said, "I have a big family on my mom's side and that's our main holiday where we see everyone,. We've been doing family zoom meetings, so I'm thinking we're going to do that."
"I do want to be around family and go out of town because it's kind of like a tradition. we either go somewhere, like out of town or go around family's house, but it's kind of important to stay home and take proper precautions," added Zaiyah Powell.
Some of you on Facebook weighed in. One person said 'less hugs and kisses', most everyone else who commented, said they don't plan on making any changes. One person even added "The government has no place at the thanksgiving table."
