MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- USA Health continues their community outreach program to get more people vaccinated. This weekend they were helping a local church celebrate their anniversary and administer the shot.

Reconciling Lives to the Kingdom Church Ministries is marking 4 years this weekend. The congregation is making up for lost time after COVID cancelled last year's celebration. This year they've teamed up with USA Health to offer the vaccine.

"We are looking to vaccinate all that wants it," explained Rev. David Edwards.

On the fence about getting the shot -- Rodd Gardner feels a sense of relief after getting his first dose of Pfizer.

"Didn't feel anything -- painless," said Gardner.

Gardner says better safe than sorry and encourages others to get vaccinated.

"You hear it all the time -- just with people you don't want to risk nobody older catching it just because of me... Because I'm a carrier. So why when I'm around a lot of older people and sit there and possibly have them contract it because of me," said Gardner.

USA Health says they'll continue bringing the vaccine to the community to give people that extra layer of protection -- as the number of cases is once again on the rise.

"The reason they are going up because everybody didn't drive up and get the shot. That's the reason why they went down -- because the shot was available, the vaccine was available... And that's simple math," said Rev. Edwards. "Get vaccinated -- it's important -- it's very important -- not only for you -- but for those you love."

USA Health also held a vaccine event in West Mobile Saturday. Meanwhile, the church is set to break ground on their new church on Sunday.