USA Health expands care with new physician offices in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health today cut the ribbon on a new facility that will expand access to the most advanced healthcare in the region through its academic health system. USA Health – Midtown is located at 2505 Old Shell Road in the heart of Midtown Mobile.
USA Health – Midtown is a two-story, 10,000-square-foot facility that initially will serve patients seeking care for endocrinology/diabetes as well as ear, nose and throat/facial plastic surgery needs.
“Increasing access to the advanced level of care associated with an academic health system is one of the most important things we can do for the people of our region,” said Owen Bailey, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health. “In recent years, our focus at USA Health has been finding innovative ways to bring advanced, academic healthcare to more and more people. Today celebrates our most recent example.”
The growth of USA Health began with its 2017 partnership with Mobile Diagnostic Center, bringing together the area’s largest primary care group of community-based physicians and the region’s only academic medical center. Additional practices have joined forces with USA Health in the succeeding years, and more are on the way.
USA Health recently opened the Fanny Meisler Trauma Center, nearly tripling the size of the emergency department at University Hospital. It also has announced plans to develop the Mapp Family Campus in Fairhope, affording people in Baldwin County more convenient access to advanced care. The health system also is renovating two floors at University Hospital to expand the number of beds available to patients, and it is in the final planning stages for a renovation of the Pediatric Emergency Center at Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Further, the system is building a freestanding emergency department in West Mobile.
Another aspect of the USA Health – Midtown location is that it serves as a “coming home” for MDC, which got its start in the area in 1982.
“It is very exciting to be able to bring so much back to where we first started,” said Dr. Jimmy Walker, one of the original members in the practice. “Combining with USA Health, we now have the ability to bring advanced practice to the neighborhood. Because of the specialties that will be located in the building, we will be able to meet significant healthcare needs related to both acute and chronic conditions.”
Tellus Partners, LLC, was the developer for the project and Mark B. Hammond, AIA, was the architect.
Final construction on the building continues, and USA Health anticipates the first patients will be seen at the location in March 2021.
