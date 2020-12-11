MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health today formally cut the ribbon on the new Fanny Meisler Trauma Center at University Hospital.
“By more than doubling the size of the emergency department and trauma center, USA Health is increasing its ability to meet the healthcare needs of the people in our community,” said John V. Marymont, M.D., MBA, University of South Alabama vice president for medical affairs and dean of the College of Medicine. “This new facility is a reflection of the advanced, high quality healthcare that our emergency and trauma healthcare providers deliver to our region.”
USA Health formally broke ground on the project almost exactly two years ago. At the time, officials announced that the facility would be named The Fanny Meisler Trauma Center, in honor of the late wife of local philanthropist Bert Meisler, who donated $5 million for the project.
“It is an honor to have the Meisler name attached to a facility that is a symbol of hope and care for so many in our community and throughout the region,” Meisler said.
At the groundbreaking, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey noted the importance of the trauma center to the economic development of the area and the state, reinforcing the state providing a $4 million grant through an economic development bond issue. She reiterated that point today.
“The impact of high-quality, highly specialized healthcare as it relates to economic growth in a community, cannot be underestimated,” Ivey said. “The importance is based not only on having a healthy and educated population, but these are items that companies look for when deciding on places to locate their businesses. They also are important for the recruitment and retention of the employees who work in those businesses.”
“All of us at the University of South Alabama and USA Health are so appreciative of everyone who has contributed to making this building a reality,” said Jimmy Shumock, chair of the USA Board of Trustees. “The substantial support from Mr. Meisler and Gov. Ivey created the foundation for moving forward.”
The Fanny Meisler Trauma Center is approximately 27,000 square feet, nearly triple the amount of space in the current University Hospital emergency department. The center has 38 examination rooms and three trauma bays. To increase efficiency, CT and X-ray imaging are located within the center.
“We now have a facility that matches the world-class care that is delivered by our healthcare providers,” said Owen Bailey, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health. “Additionally, because of the generosity of the USA Foundation and other individuals, we will have the most modern equipment available for the delivery of care, as well as conducting research and training our next generation of providers.”
White-Spunner Construction served as the general contractor on the $20 million project. HOAR Construction was construction manager and Caldwell Associates was the architectural firm for the project.
