MOBILE, Ala. - USA Health today received permission from the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board to renovate two floors of University Hospital, adding more than 65 much-needed beds to the facility, officials announced Wednesday.
“As the region’s only Level I Trauma Center and home to the only regional burn unit and the area’s first comprehensive stroke center, it is so important that we have capacity to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Owen Bailey, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer of USA Health. “These additional beds will ensure our capacity to provide our unique services to the people who come to us for care, even during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of us at USA Health thank each of the members of the CON Review Board, and its chair, Dr. Swaid Swaid, for recognizing the need for these additional resources in the Mobile region.”
Plans call for USA Health to renovate the 10th and 11th floors of University Hospital, creating state-of-the-art medical/surgical and critical care patient suites on each floor. This bed complement will include on each floor two isolation rooms, four American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant patient rooms and associated nursing stations and common areas.
The estimated cost of construction and new equipment is approximately $15.2 million.
“This will enable us to upgrade the mechanical systems, including HVAC units and electrical controls, throughout University Hospital,” said Sam Dean administrator for the hospital. “The completion of this project makes a total of 111 the number of new beds we have put into operation since October of 2017, creating enhanced access to the services we provide that are so critically needed by our community.”
Two additional projects at University Hospital recently completed or nearing completion are designed to further enhance access to the specialized care delivered at the facility. Earlier in August, the recently expanded gastroenterology lab opened, more than doubling the capacity for people needing endoscopies. And University Hospital is on track for the fall opening of the Fanny Meisler Trauma Center, which will more than double the size of USA Health’s emergency department from 11,000 to 27,000 square feet and take the current 22 private and semi-private exam rooms to 41 private exam beds.
“Governor Ivey recognized the economic development importance to our region of the Level I trauma center, and we are thankful for her generous support of $4 million from the economic development bond issue,” Bailey said. “Local philanthropist Bert Meisler generously contributed $5 million for the facility to ensure the region continues to have this very important resource. We gratefully are naming the facility in honor of Bert’s late wife, Fanny.”
Construction on the new project is scheduled to start before the end of 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021.
