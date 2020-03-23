University of South Alabama men's basketball senior Josh Ajayi was named first-team all-district by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday, his second honor of the season.
The forward from El Monte, Calif., was voted first-team all-Sun Belt Conference as well earlier in the month. It's also the second year in a row that Ajayi has been recognized by the NABC after earning second-team all-district honors as a junior.
He led the Jaguars with 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season as well as with a 56.2 field-goal percentage and eight double-doubles, pacing the league in shooting percentage while standing second in double-doubles. Ajayi ended the year fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding and eighth in scoring, and he was eighth with a 79.6 free-throw percentage as well.
In his final season at the collegiate level, he paced South in scoring in 11 contests and rebounding in 15 games — both team-high totals — and was tied for the team lead after recording 10-plus points on 22 occasions. His 30 points in a November victory over Southern Miss were the most scored by a Jag this season, and one of eight outings in which he scored 20 or more points on the year.
Ajayi was selected the Sun Belt Player of the Week twice during the regular season.
The Jaguars ended the year winning each of their last eight contests to post a 20-11 finish — the program's first season with 20 victories since the 2008-09 campaign — and a 13-7 mark in the Sun Belt. South was slated to be the second seed at the league tournament in New Orleans before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
