The University of South Alabama Department of Athletics announced Tuesday, July 9 that all suites and loges at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium have been sold in advance of the Jaguar football program's first-ever game at the facility scheduled for September 2020.
Ticket sales for Hancock Whitney Stadium began Monday morning based on a priority point system, with the suites and loges selling out in just over 24 hours. As the seat selection process continues, Jag fans will be able to choose from club seats as well as chairback, benchback and bench seating sections.
South will open in the facility on Sept. 12, 2020, against Grambling, with other home games that season including match-ups against UAB and Sun Belt Conference rival Troy in the annual "Battle For The Belt."
For information on the seat selection process and priority point standing, Jaguar fans can contact the USA Athletic Ticket Office at (251) 461-1USA (1872).
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/USAJaguarSports. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
Join the South Circle, the unrestricted giving option of the University of South Alabama Athletics. Contributions to South Circle directly support all 17 sports in addition to various support programming. For more information on how you can join visit: http://jaguarathleticfund.com/give
