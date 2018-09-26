MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Major developments in a story that has been all over social media in the Mobile area.
University of South Alabama officials say a student has confessed to hanging two nooses from a tree near the campus dining hall.
It was a Snapchat picture that circulated on social media that sparked the outrage. The picture showed a noose hanging from a tree outside the campus cafeteria.
At first, school officials reported there was no noose at the time officers responded to the scene. They said the rope from left over from a banner.
But others felt they clearly saw a noose in the picture.
Student leaders like the President of the University of South Alabama Black Student Union spoke out.
Zorrya Kelley said, "It was a combination of, like, anger at first and then fear. Our emotions are all over the place, really."
But Wednesday evening, the university issued a statement saying a student confessed, and police determined he acted alone in hanging a bicycle and two nooses in a tree.
The school says he has been suspended and banned from campus pending a formal hearing.
One student said, "People need to respect other groups of people and be more sensitive to other people on campus."
Another said, "History is history and we can't go back. We just all need to move forward as a community and do better by everyone and this is a diverse campus, so we're really just upset about this situation."
The school also cited another offensive tweet posted under the USA Dining Twitter account which read, in part, "...Our food is killer! Come get some fried chicken..."
University officials said the account is managed by Aramark, the school's food vendor, and the Aramark employee who posted the tweet is no longer employed by that company.
School officials also said counselors will be available at no charge for students who want to talk more about the incident.
UPDATE: University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop says a student has confessed to hanging two nooses in a tree on campus.
Dr. Waldrop sent the following email to students Wednesday evening:
"Subsequent to an email you received from me earlier today, I wanted to update the University community with regard to a campus incident.
A University of South Alabama student has been interimly suspended and banned from campus, pending a formal hearing, after confessing to an incident discovered last night outside the campus dining hall. USA Police have determined the student acted alone in hanging a bicycle and two nooses in a tree.
There was also an offensive tweet regarding that situation that was posted earlier on the USA Dining Twitter account, which is managed by Aramark, USA’s food service vendor. The Aramark employee who posted the offending tweet is no longer employed by that company.
I want to thank the University community for providing information that enabled the USA Police Department to bring this unfortunate matter to a close. Students are encouraged to contact USA’s Counseling and Testing Services should they wish to discuss this incident further with licensed counselors. Counseling services are provided at no charge. Students can call 460-7051 to schedule an appointment."
ORIGINAL STORY: The president of the University of South Alabama, Dr. Tony Waldrop, released a statement following reports of a noose found hanging in a tree on campus Tuesday night.
A picture of the alleged noose was emailed to FOX10 News. Along with the rope, a bicycle was also hanging in the tree in front of the campus dining hall.
Dr. Waldrop's statement said, "When officers arrived, they observed a rope and a bicycle in a small tree. Although the photo sent to USAPD appeared to show a noose, there was no noose at the time officers responded to the scene. According to USAPD, it appeared to officers the rope had held up a banner that was no longer there."
The statement continued, "Please be assured that your University's leadership does not condone any symbols or activities that promote hatred or intolerance. If any member of the USA community experiences such actions, I encourage you to contact a faculty or staff member, the Dean of Students office or University police."
Following the discovery of the items in the tree, the USA Dining Twitter account made a post referencing the incident.
The tweet said, "The rope outside of the caf last night was just a sign that our food is KILLER! Come get some fried chicken and tell us any different! #friedchickenWednesday."
The tweet has since been deleted.
According to the University, the USA Dining account is managed by an employee of Aramark, the food service company that is contracted to run the cafeteria. USA said it immediately contacted Aramark to address the tweet with the employee in question.
And the University of South Alabama Dining issued this statement:
We apologize to the entire University community and everyone who has seen or heard about the insensitive and offensive comment made by a now terminated Aramark employee. The individual's action was completely unauthorized and contradicts everything we believe in -- from our values to our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. In addition to those outside of our company who are rightfully offended and insulted, this inexcusable comment offends and insults every member of our team. We have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination and the employee was fired immediately. We are also re-training all of our campus dining employees to ensure an incident like this never happens again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.