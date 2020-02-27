One in five children in the U.S. are affected by obesity. But, there is treatment available.
Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Katrina Weaver joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 to talk about local options available to combat the disease.
Why does our community need an adolescent Bariatric surgeon?
Obesity is a medical condition that now affects 1 out of every 5 children in the USA. Surgical weight loss can be a life-saving treatment and actually reverse some of these comorbidities, just by losing the weight. However, it’s important to understand that surgery is not a “quick fix,” but part of a lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
What medical problems do young obese patients face?
Obesity is usually associated with many comorbidities including; type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, orthopedic problems, and bullying; just to name a few. We see these same medical problems in our obese adolescent population, which is quite frightening knowing the eventual course these medial problems lead to. Who is a candidate for weight loss surgery?
Who is a candidate for weight loss surgery?
Weight loss surgery may be an option for teens and young adults who have tried medically -supervised weight loss programs but still struggle with obesity. The Bariatric surgery program at USA Children’s and Women’s begins by working together to evaluate if surgery is the best option for you.
We find that this treatment option is most successful for kids and teens who:
• Are at least 10 years old
• Have a BMI (Body Mass Index) of at least 40 or above 35 if other medical conditions like previously discussed are present.
• Have had at least 6 months of supervised medical weight loss therapy, including dietitian and psychological evaluations if deemed necessary by the team.
• Are ready to make long-term changes to their diet and exercise habits
Interested patients should discuss this with their physician and request a referral.
What are the long term effects of weight loss surgery?
Weight loss surgery is a lifetime commitment, so the patient will need to have follow-up appointments with our medical team and learn healthy eating habits that will help them maintain their weight even after they have reached their weight loss goals well into adulthood.
