Five months after work began on the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in Malbis, there is still a long way to go. Work has recently started on the second ramp to Interstate 10. Along with that interchange, the nearby intersection of Highways 90 and 181 is also getting a makeover. Work at that intersection is part of the DDI project and ALDOT officials said utility lines will be laid starting week after next.
“We had a utility delay at that specific spot,” said Katelyn Turner with ALDOT. “There was an unknown utility discovered there, but that issue’s been resolved so motorists should expect to see more action in that area now.”
Turns out, that utility issue was an old sewage line, installed by Malbis Plantation decades ago which sits dormant. Now that the contractor has the green light to proceed, construction there will soon resume. New storm water drain lines are needed to handle the increased runoff that will result from an additional northbound lane on Highway 181.
At the interstate, grading has begun on ramp “C” which is the east-bound entrance ramp to I-10. There have been periodic weather delays to this part of the project as well. With the amount of recent rain, it will be several more days before heavy machinery will be able to operate there. State Highway officials said drivers shouldn’t have too many issues during the next phase of the project.
“We don’t anticipate any significant impacts to traffic. That’s in fact why there’s the barricades on US 90 which allows the contractor to work adjacent to the traffic without actually requiring a lane closure,” Turner explained.
Despite some of the recent delays, ALDOT said the project is still on pace to be completed sometime in the spring of 2020. The very last thing to be done will be the rerouting of traffic lanes on Highway 181.
