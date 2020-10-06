MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- For their 10-year anniversary, the Harrison's are riding out, not one, but two storms in Cancun.
Pam Harrison said, "We had Tropical Storm Gamma that came through here on Saturday and so we had a bad day Saturday and then, today, we were told early this morning, we either had a flight to get out, or we would be evacuated."
The flights were all booked.
"They've been busing people in here by the bus loads all day long," Harrison said.
Hurricane Delta forced the Harrison's to trade in their resort for a shelter and butler's for buses.
Their shelter, an arena in Riviera Maya about 30 minutes from their resort. They shared it with hundreds of others also seeking shelter from the storm.
Harrison said, "I've passed one room. It looked like it had some cots set up that we're not social distanced and they were right on top of each other. So we really don't know. We've been waiting out here for several hours to get in."
Oddly enough, this isn't her first time riding out a major storm on a tropical vacation.
Harrison said, "I rode through a hurricane category five in Jamaica, 13 years ago. The last time I did it we wrote it out in resort and so this one is much different. I've never been taken to a shelter."
In both storms, Harrison said she's leaning on her faith.
"Of course you always worry, but you know, I have faith. God has us and he's going to take us through this," Harrison said.
The Harrison's were finally given a cot to sleep on around 10pm Tuesday night.
