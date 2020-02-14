Valentine's Day one of busiest days of year for Fairhope Chocolate

Its Valentine’s Day, and if you haven’t gotten your sweetheart a gift yet, its not too late!
For Fairhope Chocolate, February 14 is one of the busiest days of the year, with people stopping in to show their love through yummy treats.
Friday morning chocolatiers were dipping marshmallows, strawberries, and so much more in chocolate as the sun rose, expecting a major rush last minute.
While chocolate may not last long, the shop says it’s a Valentine’s Day classic for a reason!
“You don’t have to dust it, you don’t have to find a place to put it, and a lot of people think well, I want to give somebody something permanent. Chocolate obviously is not permanent, you’re not going to hold onto this for a long time, but the thing about chocolate is it’s a memory," said Jule Roach, Fairhope Chocolate Chocolatier.
Roach says she expects to sell dozens of boxes of chocolate on Valentine's Day, with pralines and turtles flying off shelves first.
The shop is open until 5 pm.
