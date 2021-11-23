VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WALA) -- A Vancleave man has been arrested on grand larceny charges after allegedly selling stolen utility trailers on Facebook Marketplace, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the D’Iberville Police Department helped investigators arrest 31-year-old Nieko Bing Monday night in D’Iberville. Bing was charged with two counts on grand larceny and was booked into the Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court hearing, authorities said.

Two trailers were stolen with the last two weeks from construction sites in the St. Martin community, according to Ezell. The first one was recovered the next day after investigators determined it was sold on Facebook.

The second trailer was found Monday in Livingston, La. It, too, was sold online and recovered withing hours of being reported missing. With help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department, investigators returned the trailer to the owner in St. Martin, authorities said.

More arrests of possible in this case. Anyone with further information is asked to the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department suggests that anyone buying or selling property on Facebook have a written bill of sale and/or a picture of the buyer’s/seller’s state-issued identification. Also, get a description of the buyer’/seller’s vehicle and the tag number. Meet in a safe, public place, preferable during the day. Make where some you trust knows who you are meeting as well as the time and location of the meeting, authorities said.