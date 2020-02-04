EVERGREEN, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 03, has claimed the life of a Frisco City woman and an Excel man.
Marsha Ann Thompson, 50, and Tony Maxwell Nelson, 56, were killed when the 2011 Ford F250 driven by Nelson collided with the 2013 GMC Yukon being driven by Thompson.
Officials say Thompson was pronounced dead on scene while Nelson was transported to Monroe County Hospital where he died from his injuries. They say neither were using a seatbelt.
A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alecia D. Mcquiter, 35, of Monroeville was also involved in the crash. Mcquiter was uninjured. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 at the 38.7 mile marker, one mile south of Monroeville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
