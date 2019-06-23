Vehicle crashes into Baldwin County Courthouse

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Courthouse suffered some damage Sunday after a vehicle hit the north side of the building.
Investigators said no one was injured and there was no major damage to the structure of the courthouse. A light pole was knocked over and some bricks on the building were knocked loose.
Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said the incident was an accident and no charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle.
