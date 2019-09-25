MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A burning vehicle halted westbound traffic on the Interstate 10 Bayway for a time early Wednesday morning.
This was near the entrance to the Wallace Tunnel.
Both westbound lanes were blocked as of 5:40 a.m., with emergency responders on the scene. By 7 a.m., all lanes were re-opened.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 5:48 a.m. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries.
