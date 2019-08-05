MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A vehicle erupted into flames following a wreck on Interstate 10 Monday night.
The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Broad Street overpass in Mobile.
No details about any injuries have been released.
