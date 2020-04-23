GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. - State Troopers are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 98 west of 63 in George County, Miss.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol in Biloxi says threatening storms with torrential rain has caused hazardous driving conditions for motorists.
They are warning motorists to please drive cautiously if you are traveling.
