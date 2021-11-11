MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Here are some of the special Veterans Day deals available today.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.

At Chili’s Grill & Bar, veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.

At Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, veterans can receive a complimentary double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert with an instore or online purchase.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free pulled pork sandwich to those who use the code "vetfree."

At Golden Corral, military veterans, retirees and active duty members can get a free sit-in “thank you” dinner from 5 p.m. to close.

The Original Oyster House restaurants will serve a free meal for veterans and active duty from 11 a.m. to close.

PJ's Coffee is offering a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee when you mention the promotion at the time of purchase.

At Red Lobster, veterans and active-duty members get a free appetizer or a free dessert.

Sonny's BBQ is also offering a free pulled or sliced pork big deal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Make sure you bring your valid military identification to get your deal.