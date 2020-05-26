UPDATE (5/26/2020 11:20 p.m.):
MCSO will be charging the husband and wife who own the group home with 1 count first degree elderly abuse and 5 counts second degree elderly abuse.
The husband, 49-year-old Donny Owens, is in custody.
The remaining 3 veterans who were not initially taken to the hospital were taken for medical evaluation Tuesday evening around 10:00.
Deputies are executing search warrants for the group home as well as the couples personal home.
----
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- At least three veterans were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after Mobile County Deputies found them in what's being called an unlicensed group home in Grand Bay.
Investigators said it started when one of the veterans went out into the street looking for help when two others fell and could not be helped up.
The sheriff's office believes the caretakers, a husband and wife, have not shown up in days.
Captain Paul Burch said the veterans did not have access to a phone to call for help. He said its possible that the victims had not eaten in days because the refrigerator and cabinets were locked.
The caretakers are facing several charges of elder abuse and could be running several unlicensed homes in the area.
The Department of Human Resources is helping to find a safe place for the veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.