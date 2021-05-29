GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. --At approximately midnight on Friday, May 28th, 2021, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street Road in the Basin Community.
Upon arrival, deputies and investigators found Carrington Street, 28 of Lucedale, dead from a gunshot wound.
According to GCSO, this is the second shooting death in George County in the past two weeks.
At this time, no arrests have been made; however, this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information on this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
Anonymous tips can be reported to the MS Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898 or by going to their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.