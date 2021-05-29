GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. --At approximately midnight on Friday, May 28th, 2021, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street Road in the Basin Community.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators found Carrington Street, 28 of Lucedale, dead from a gunshot wound.

According to GCSO, this is the second shooting death in George County in the past two weeks.

At this time, no arrests have been made; however, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

Anonymous tips can be reported to the MS Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898 or by going to their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.