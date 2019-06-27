Police have identified the victim who died following a traffic accident on Sunday, June 23.
They say officers responded to the area of Northbound I-65 at Dauphin Street in reference to the report of a single-vehicle crash. They say upon arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle had been involved in a traffic crash.
Authorities say 24-year-old Keenan Antonio Russell of Mobile was killed after his vehicle struck the center retaining wall and rolled several times. According to officials, the driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
