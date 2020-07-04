St. Stephens Road shooting scene

The Mobile Police Department is investigating on St. Stephens Road after a man was shot and killed.

 FOX10 News

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road.  

Police officials say that 21 year-old Deangelo Nisby Jr. was found in the parking lot of Phlawless II Hair Salon on St Stephens Road. Police were called to the scene around 7:34 p.m. Friday, and found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound.  Mr. Nisby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mobile Police are investigating 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.