MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road.
Police officials say that 21 year-old Deangelo Nisby Jr. was found in the parking lot of Phlawless II Hair Salon on St Stephens Road. Police were called to the scene around 7:34 p.m. Friday, and found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound. Mr. Nisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mobile Police are investigating
