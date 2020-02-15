The victim who was stabbed multiple times during a road rage incident on Friday has been identified.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office, Mitchell Schenkel was stabbed by 17-year-old Daveniece Jones.
They say on February 14 at approximately 2:53 pm, their office received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Snow and Moffett Road.
It was reported that a male and female were in the center lane arguing. Witnesses stated that Jones and Schenkel were arguing over reckless driving by the teen. Several witnesses on the scene stated that they also called 911 to report reckless driving by a White Camry driven by Jones.
Authorities say as the two continued to argue, Jones produced a knife and cut Schenkel on the arm. They say as Jones turned to leave, Schenkel kicked Jones' car and she responded by stabbing Schenkel in the chest two to three times.
They say Jones left the scene but later returned after picking up a family member.
Jones was arrested and charged as an adult for Assault 1st.
Schenkel was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.