The woman bitten by her dog last week has lost her right hand. Her husband told FOX 10 today that the victim underwent surgery but doctors couldn't save it.
He says her left hand is infected too but doctors believe it can be saved.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says the incident happened last Thursday evening at their home on Government Boulevard. Officials say the 51-year-old woman was attacked by one of her pitbull dogs inside of her home.
They say she suffered severe injuries to her body that day including partial amputation to both hands.
First responders had to break-in through a window to get her out.
